Dwight “Paul” Benner passed away unexpectedly Oct. 27 in Machias. Paul was born in Damariscotta on May 5, 1957 to Daniel and Ella (Willey) Benner Sr.

After attending school, Paul married Allison in Florida; living briefly in Oregon before settling in Georgia with their two daughters, Melissa and Sara, until his divorce where he made his way back home to Maine.

Never holding one job, Paul was known to be a jack of all trades, master of none. He enjoyed listening to country music, antique cars, and having a few (or more) beers with family and friends.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenny, Danny, Jimmy, and Stewart; sisters, Sue, Marilyn, June, and Marcia; and his daughter, Sara.

Survived by brother, Merrill, of Waldoboro; daughter, Melissa, of Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held by family at a later date.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Dwight or to share a picture or story, please visit his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

