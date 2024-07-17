E. Davies Allan, of Westport Island, passed away peacefully on his birthday, July 13, at the age of 84. He was in the comfort of his own home, in the company of his immediate family and his dog, Homer.

Davies grew up in Quogue and Westhampton Beach, N.Y. He attended Pomfret School in Connecticut, and the University of Pennsylvania, during which he married Susan Whitmore, of Walpole, N.H. Davies and Susan returned to New Hampshire and settled in Chesterfield, where in 1968 he started a construction company, Chesterfield Associates. Davies and Susan soon moved to Westhampton Beach, where they would raise their family and Davies would continue his work.

Davies enjoyed the great success of his business, by way of his steadfast dedication, incredible ingenuity, and appetite for challenge. He truly loved his work and approached it with the enthusiasm of a cherished hobby. He brought up his three sons, Seth, Bradley, and Alex, teaching them the business along the way. Seth and Alex continue to operate Chesterfield Associates.

Davies and Susan were divorced in the late 1970s, and sometime after he moved to a private island off the coast of Westport Island. At once rugged and refined, Davies was well suited to island life. He continued his passion for building from Maine, hand picking interesting and challenging projects throughout New England. In 1988 he gained considerable recognition with his flagship project, rebuilding the Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge in New Hampshire, it being the longest two span covered bridge in the country.

Davies was generous with his abilities, donating his time and energy to many historical preservation projects along the northeast coast. He was a great supporter of many charities, including Doctors Without Borders and Engineers Without Borders. Davies was regarded by many as a great mentor, leading with integrity and tenacity.

Davies married Nancy Shaul, a potter, in 2009, and continued to live on their island when the weather permitted, and in a house on Westport Island when it didn’t. Davies’ work carried his passion and purpose until the week before his death. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; and his three sons, Seth (Suzie), Bradley (Catherine), and Alex (Alison). He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Kyle, Courtney, William, John, and Christian; and his two great-grandchildren, Seth and Ada.

A celebration of the life of Davies Allan will be held in the near future.

