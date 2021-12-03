Earl Alvin Hewes, 84, passed away on Nov. 26, 2021 at his residence in Union. Earl was born on June 14, 1937 to Raymond and Sylvia (Sprague) Hewes.

He grew up in Brewer and attended local schools. Earl worked at Nissen’s Bakery making bread and working on the ovens in Brewer and Bangor, Eastern Fine Paper Co. in Brewer, he retired from Fisher’s Plowing Mfg. Co. after 37 years as a welder in 2009.

Earl joined the National Guard on his birthday in 1954. He enjoyed playing baseball, softball, fishing, hunting, loved the Red Sox and Patriots, horseshoes, camping, and the outdoors. He was such a sweet man.

He is predeceased by his parents; his wife, Myrtle; sisters, Shirley Hamn, Phyllis Blaisdell, and Charlotte Spencer; and brother, Raymond Hewes.

Earl is survived by daughter, Sylvia Hewes, of Wiscasset; step-daughters, Cindy Burns and her companion, Arnold Crabtree, of Union, Judy Albert and husband, Tony, of Cornville, Rhonda Flagg and her husband, Darryl, of Jefferson, and Joyce Edgecomb, of Burkettville; step-son, Barry Peabody and wife, Sarah, of Washington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Donations may be made in Earl’s memory to the Union Ambulance Department c/o Town of Union, PO Box 186, Union, ME 04862; or the Come Spring Food Pantry, PO Box 524, Union, ME 04862.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

