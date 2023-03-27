Earl G. Creamer, 91, of Washington, passed away on March 22, 2023, at the Sussman House in Rockport with his family by his side.

Earl was born on Nov. 30, 1931, to Elmer W. Creamer and Florence (Davis) Creamer in Washington.

He grew up in the Washington area and attended local schools.

In his early years, Earl worked for Central Maine Power Company and then was a builder for 45 years. He also raised Christmas trees for 70 years and was a snowplow driver for the town of Washington.

Earl bought land on Damariscotta Lake where he worked on various projects.

He enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, ice fishing, hunting, and his time at Moosehead Lake. Earl had a great sense of humor and had a nickname for everybody. He was quick-witted, a great story-teller, and prankster.

Earl was predeceased by his son, Erlon Creamer; his brother, Ronald Creamer; his wife, Patricia Creamer; his four sisters, Mildred Griffin, Phyllis Daniels, Hazel Rood, and Blanche Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Earline Marquis of Brunswick; grandson, Adam McNaughton and his wife, Judy, of Jefferson; granddaughter, Angela Gallagher of Bow, N.H.; grandson, Eric Creamer of Bath; and granddaughter, Eron Sprague of New Gloucester; and eight great-grandchildren, Liam, Victoria, Jocelyn, Jake, Earl, Elicia, Mitch, and A.J. He is also survived by his special friends: Frank Wiggins, Ronnie Moore, and Conrad McNaughton.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at noon at Hall’s of Waldoboro at 949 Main St., in Waldoboro.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements, to extend online condolences please go to his Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

