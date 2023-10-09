Earl Page Jr., 90, of Gardiner Road in Wiscasset, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023 at Midcoast Hospital with his loving family by his side.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1932, in Edgecomb, son of Earl and Inez (Nash) Page Sr.

On April 1, 1954 he married the love of his life, Kathryn Rose Crooker.

Earl was a business owner throughout his life. He and his brother, Oscar, were self-employed carpenters known for building many homes in the area for over 20 years. Following that, Earl and his wife cut, split, and sold firewood into retirement.

Earl enjoyed fishing, hunting, eating lobster, and spending time with family. He also loved a good game of poker with the boys!

He was predeceased by his son, Earl Page III; three brothers, Clyde, Oscar, and Neal Page; and two sisters, Mable King and Maxine MacFarland.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Kathryn R. Page, of Wiscasset; two daughters, Gail M. Gorman, of Wiscasset, and Pamela J. Delano and her husband, Tim, of Wiscasset; daughter-in-law, Linda Page, of Chelsea; and her two sons, Robbie and Jody Doody; grandson, Craig Gorman; granddaughter, Emilee West; and great-grandson, Casey Gorman. He is also survived by three brothers, Ray Page, of Brunswick, Stanley and Henry Page, of Boothbay Harbor; one sister, Ethel Fatzinger, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association, P.O. Box 350, Westbrook, ME 04092. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

