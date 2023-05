Family and friends of Earl R. Lemieux, who passed away on Dec. 16, 2022, are respectfully invited to attend a memorial service for Earl. The service will be held at Sheepscot Valley Community Church, 25 Pittston Road in Whitefield on Saturday, June 3, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m.

A celebration of his life will be held immediately following the service.

