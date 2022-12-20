Earl Robert Lemieux, 90, of Whitefield, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta.

He was born in Richmond on April 16, 1932, the son of Robert and Gladys (Dyer) Lemieux. He graduated from Gardiner High School. He was a member of the National Guard for 16 years. He married Mary Jane Wentworth on Sept. 3, 1955 in Gardiner. He worked as a carpenter for framing homes, and then employed at Augusta Mental Health Institute Maintenance as a Carpenter. After retiring he and his wife volunteered at the Whitefield Food Pantry.

Earl was predeceased by his parents; wife, Mary (Wentworth) Lemieux; son, Paul A. Lemieux.

Earl is survived by his brothers, Kenneth D., and Norman and his wife, Marie, of Gardiner; his sons, Robert and wife, Belinda, of Lewiston, Christopher and Darlene, of Pittston, Richard and Jean, of Dresden; two grandchildren, Robert III of Albany, N.Y., and Bethany, of Lewiston; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be determined at a future date.

Arrangements are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website, staplesfuneralhome.com.

Donations may be given to Good Shepherd Food Pantry, specifically directed to the Whitefield Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1807, Auburn, ME 04211.

