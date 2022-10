Earle Clifford, 83, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 24, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Evergreen Cemetery. A full obituary will be published at a later date.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

