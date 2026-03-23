Edith “Ann” Flanders, 89, of Wiscasset, died peacefully at her residence on March 16, 2026, with daughters Deborah and Linda by her side, following a long and courageous battle with dementia.

Ann was born on April 12, 1936 in Damariscotta and raised in Alna, the daughter of Paul H. and Barbara A. Miete. She attended Alna primary schools and graduated from Wiscasset Academy in 1954. In January of 1955 she married George H. Flanders and worked many years for the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset and Catholic Charities of Maine while raising their six children. George and Ann established Old Time Prints selling photos of old Maine towns.

Spending time with her family, gardening in her six perennial gardens, watching birds and squirrels, listening to country and Christmas music, attending annual alumni banquets in Wiscasset, travelling with family, and spending winters in Florida gave her great pleasure. She had many dogs and cats over the years that she loved dearly.

She was predeceased by her husband, George (2005); parents, Paul H. and Barbara Miete (1989 and 2007); daughter, Brenda E. Flanders (2020); and brother, Paul H. Miete Jr. (2025).

Ann is survived by her daughters, Deborah E. Flanders, of Wiscasset, Linda Flanders Smith (William Smith), of Alna, and Luann P. Friede, of Middleburg, Fla.; sons, Gary A. Flanders (Olga Flanders), of Rochester, N.H., and George H. Flanders Jr. (Harry McKone), of Palm Springs, Calif.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at the Wiscasset Community Center on Sunday, April 12, 2026 at 1 p.m., followed by a private burial at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset at a later date. Donations in Ann’s memory may be made to a charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

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