Edith Ann Pickering Cronk, 82, of Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, died Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Sussman House in Rockport.

She was born in Castine on Jan. 4, 1939, a daughter of Lester and Ruby (Perkins) Pickering.

She married Oscar Cronk Jr. on Sept. 3, 1960 and soon after they owned and operated Cronk’s Outdoor Supplies in Wiscasset. They made their life about the great outdoors: fishing, hunting, and trapping. Edith ran a trap line with Oscar in their early years of starting their store.

She was a member of the Maine Trappers Association. Edith enjoyed having the trappers association down to Wiscasset, where they had a social event at the Lobster Shed that she owned and loved to cook and feed lots of friends and family. Edith was a member of the Central Coastal Chapter of the Maine Trappers Association, also taking a course in “A gun in the house program” of safe, responsible use of firearms and judicious use of firearms in the state of Maine. Edie was invited to celebrate the 55th presidential inauguration, of George W. Bush, on Jan. 21, 2005 with her husband, Oscar, by her side. On Sept. 15, 1984 she received a plaque from the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine in appreciation of her service to the alliance. She loved working with the alliance and later became president for many years. Edith was a longtime member of the Farmingdale Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Oscar Cronk of Wiscasset; stepdaughter, Debra Cronk of Wiscasset; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Maurice and David Pickering; and one sister, Linda Barter.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in honor of Edith A. Cronk for the future sportsmen and women of this great state of Maine to the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine, 205 Church Hill Road, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

