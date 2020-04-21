Edith G. Bond, 92 years young, passed away peacefully at the St. Andrews Gregory Wing in Boothbay Harbor on April 20, 2020.

Edith was born in Round Pond on Aug. 17, 1927, the daughter of Newell C. and Hazel M. (Steer) Gifford.

She attended the Washington Grammar School in Round Pond and Bristol High School in Pemaquid Falls.

She worked for seven years as a dental assistant for Dr. George S. Nevens in Damariscotta after which she worked as a bookkeeper and later an accountant for several construction companies in Maine and Florida.

Edith was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Leroy S. Wright; son, David L. Croxford; husband, Clifton A. Bond; sister, Lila M. Sproul; brother-in-law, Ervine G. Sproul; brother-in-law, Raymond Bond and wife Ada; and sister-in-law Priscilla Bond.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Averill and husband Clinton; stepdaughter, Caroline L. Bond and husband Joseph Russano; stepson, Samuel R. Bond; stepdaughter, Deborah Smith; stepdaughter, Margaret Lewis and husband Richard; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Ralph Bond. She also leaves behind several cousins and many friends.

A private committal service will be held at the Village Cemetery in Jefferson at a later date.

If so desired, donations may be made in Edith’s name to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

To extend online condolences please visit Edith’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

