Edith Lucille Wade, 100, passed away on the morning of May 13, 2020 at her home in Walpole. Born on Feb. 15, 1920 in Brownville, N.Y., she was the daughter of Edward and Nina Ward.

After moving to Maine, she graduated from Brunswick High School in 1938. She was employed by several companies in the Brunswick area, doing bookkeeping and floral work. Her work in the floral industry gave her the greatest joy.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald Wade; daughter, Judith Williams; son, William; brother, Virgil Ward; and a sister, Harriet.

She is survived by her sons, James and Samuel; grandchildren, Amanda, Kimberly, William, James, Susan, Dawn, Missy, David, and Jenny; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a place and date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edith’s memory to the animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

