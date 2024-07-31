Edmund Francis Becker Jr., 88, of Falmouth, died peacefully at home on July 22, 2024 from complications of ALS. He was born in Washington, D.C. on April 6, 1936, the eldest of four sons, to Edward F. Becker Sr., of Wadesville, Ind., and Ann Ebbeson Becker, of Bangor.

Ed was raised in Arlington and Falls Church, Va., where he graduated from George Mason High School. He attended the University of Chicago, earning a bachelor’s degree in physics and a Ph.D. in biophysics.

Ed served as an executive for 31 years at Analogic Corporation of Peabody, Mass. as a leader in the successful growth of this global high technology business. After retirement, Ed and his wife, Joslyn, spent summers in New Hampshire and the winter months in Fort Myers, Fla.

Birdwatching was one of Ed’s favorite activities and he was a longtime member of the Caloosa Bird Club in Fort Myers, Fla. Other favorite activities included gardening, travel, reading, and time with family and friends. Ed also took interest in a wide range of subjects, including science (e.g. hunting for dinosaur fossils), history (especially Civil War history), travel, and politics.

Ed was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Joslyn Caldwell Becker. He is survived by three children and their families: Mark Caldwell Becker (Deborah Wilson), of Nobleboro, Sarah Lynn Becker, of New Britain, Conn., and Evan Michael Becker (Sarah Hale), of San Francisco, Calif.; and by three grandsons, Orion C. Becker, of Edgecomb, and Everett C. Becker, and Francis J. Becker, of San Francisco, Calif.

“I am not afraid of dying, but I am very sorry to leave before seeing how it all turns out.”

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

