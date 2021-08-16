Edmund Joseph Blier, 82, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Country Manor Nursing Home in Coopers Mills.

Born in Rumford on Nov. 5, 1938, he was the son of the late Emile and Josephine (Peters) Blier.

Edmund spent his formative years growing up in Rumford and Lewiston. After attending Lewiston Senior High, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Panmunjom, South Korea.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Edmund relocated to Meriden, Conn., where he attended H.C. Wilcox Regional Vocational Technical School in 1964 and began his apprenticeship in plumbing and pipefitting with CT Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Locals 29, 31, and 777, working throughout the United States and Canada.

It was in Wallingford, Conn., where Edmund met his future wife, Joan. The couple was married on April 12, 1969, at Most Holy Trinity Church and had three boys – James, Thomas, and Kenneth.

Edmund retired in 1995 and moved back to his roots in Maine, where he found Waldoboro to be a beautiful and peaceful Midcoast Maine town. Edmund enjoyed spending time with family and friends, keeping up his home and property, nature, playing cribbage, and solving jigsaw puzzles.

Edmund is survived by his three sons, James, Thomas, and Kenneth and his wife Carolina; two grandchildren, Gabriella and Kevin; three brothers, Joseph (Ernest) and wife Gloria, Edward (Eddie), and Joshua (Emile); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Edmund was predeceased by his wife Joan; his parents; his brother, Gerard; and his sisters Delia, Noella, and Marie (Delia).

A memorial service honoring Edmund’s life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home and will be livestreamed. Committal services along with a military honors services will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Those wishing may make donations in Edmund’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.

A memorial gathering will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 prior to the service at the Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home, 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston, 784-4023. Online condolences and sharing of memories can be expressed at lynchbrothers.com.

