Edna Ann Barstow Verney passed away peacefully on Dec. 30, 2023 from declining health at her home in Sheepscott surrounded by her family. She was born in Ellsworth, Maine on Dec. 8, 1936 to Henry and Olive (Kelliher) Barstow.

Edna was the youngest of six children, growing up in Ellsworth for her first six years of life. Then, moving to Newcastle to live on Hopkins Hill, she attended Franklin Grammar School and Lincoln Academy. Then, she met the love of her life, Clayton Verney. They were married on Jan. 16, 1955 in Sheepscott where they began their life together by building their own home and raising their three children, Carol Ann, Kevin and Verne.

Edna worked as a caretaker for many, including Miss Pauline Fenno of North Newcastle. Miss Fenno founded the Harriet Gertrude Bird Playground in Sheepscott. When the playground was passed onto the town, Edna played a huge role in helping to keep it operated and maintained. She had been on the board of directors since it was established. She “chimed” Sheepscott Valley with the caring of the bells at The Hill Church starting in 1969 until the bells were removed in the 1990s. She served on the committee for Newcastle’s 250th Birthday and has been a member of the Garrison Hill Grange for over 50 years. Besides spending time with her family and friends, her other interests were gardening, woodworking, her camp on Marsh River, watching tennis, going to basketball games and every race day she would be found at The Wiscasset Speedway, either mowing or taking tickets and mingling with fans and drivers. In the early 1970s, Edna played first base for the Sheepscott softball team, playing in many towns and as far away as Vinalhaven Island. With her husband, she enjoyed traveling to antique engine shows across Maine and venturing as far as Dublin, N.H. and Orange, Mass.. She was a devoted “Mamie” to her grandchildren and great-grand children and enjoyed playing cards, yardsaling, watching their sporting events, and striper fishing. To her family and the village of Sheepscott, she gave her time, devotion, love, and support.

Edna was predeceased by her parents; husband, Clayton; sister, Beatrice Lowden; brother, Henry Barstow; half-brothers, Carlton and Kenneth Taylor of Mt. Desert Island; and half-sister, Esther Taylor of Hawaii.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Prentice and husband Gordon of Bristol; sons, Kevin and wife Judy of Sheepscott, and Verne and wife Tracy of Sheepscott; grandsons, Brett Verney and wife Megan of Sheepscott, and Deric and wife Meridith of Sheepscott; granddaughter, Paige Woods and husband Nick of Rumford; great-grandsons, Bow and Garrett Verney, and Matthew Hackett; and great-granddaughters Madelyn and Anna Verney and Caroline Woods. She leaves behind special friends, the Davis family, Coleen Trask, Donna Mclellan, Ronnie Colby, Lucy Moses, and Donna Miller, and many nieces and nephews that she thought of as sons and daughters.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a time of visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. A memorial service to celebrate Edna’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024 at the Valley Church, Kings Highway, Sheepscott Village in Newcastle. Celebration to follow the service at 1812 Farm in Bristol. At her request, please dress very casually. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Harriet Gertrude Bird Playground c/o Jim Mercer, 98 West Old County Road, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

