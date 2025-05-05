Edna Mary Montgomery, of Cushing, died on April 28, 2025 at Breakwater Commons in Rockland. Born on July 16, 1939 at the Knox Hospital in Rockland, she was the daughter of Siiri and John Matson, of Friendship. Edna had a twin brother, Elmer Matson, and an older brother, John Matson.

She attended schools in both Friendship and Waldoboro. Edna worked at Osram Sylvania in Waldoboro for 41 years, where she never missed a single day of work.

Her hobbies included antiquing, cooking, and knitting. She loved making hand towels, hats, and socks for her family, friends, and the Finnish Heritage House, of which she was a member, the treasurer, and helped organize and run weekend sales. She looked forward to selling her famous nisu, cookies, and peanut butter fudge and serving coffee to visitors of the Finnish Heritage House each Saturday.

She was also a member of the FinnAm Society and Finnish Congregational Church in South Thomaston, where she took great pride in keeping flowers planted and the birdfeeders full, along with keeping all the grounds tidy and neat by mowing, weed whacking, and shoveling in the winter. Edna was always on the go. She would have been considered a master Uber driver, considering the countless rides she gave to friends for various doctor appointments all over Maine.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Elmer Matson and John Matson; niece, Elaine Matson; and ex-husband, Robert Montgomery.

Her family will hold a private gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edna’s honor to Breakwater Commons Senior Living Facility, c/o Carl Chadwick, Administrator, 100 Commons Drive, Rockland, ME 04841.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

