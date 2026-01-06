Edward “Buzz” Andrew Benner, 75, of Pemaquid, passed away at his home on Dec. 24, 2025 after several years of health issues. He was born Dec. 5, 1950 to Alice L. and Mathias A. Benner, of Bristol. He attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in the class of 1969. He then attended New England Aeronautical Institute in Nashua, N.H., as he aspired to be a commercial helicopter pilot. However, he learned due to a back injury, he would never be able to obtain a commercial license.

He spent the next few years traveling and working odd jobs from Sarasota, Fla. to Las Vegas, Nev. to Death Valley, Calif. on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He then returned to his hometown of Bristol and started his lifelong career in excavation. He’d always loved to play in the dirt, and whenever he learned of a local child who did not have a sand pile to play in, you can bet he’d show up with a dump truck shortly and ask “Where do you want it?”

In 1976 he met and married his wife, Terri J. Reid. They started their life in Edgecomb and then moved to Pemaquid where they raised their six children.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Christopher Edward Benner; and two brothers, Larry “Mike” Benner and Dean Benner.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Terri; his only daughter, Stephanie Vincentsen and husband, Todd; sons, Matthew Benner and wife, Leigh, Joseph Benner, Robert Benner, and Thomas Benner; grandchildren, Gabrielle and Christopher “Topher” Vincentsen, Andrea, Mason and Miles Benner, Tally Benner, Elizabeth and Andrew Benner, and Iris Dowan; his sisters, Sheila Grieff, Victoria Williams, Valerie Clark, and Alice Benner; many nieces and nephews; his aunt, Janice McGuire; and numerous cousins.

A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite children’s charity.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

