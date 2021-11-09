Edward “Ed” Strausberg, 74, of Round Pond, passed away at his home on Nov. 2, 2021, after a period of declining health. Born on Feb. 21, 1947, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., he was the son of Nathan and Elva Strausberg.

After graduating from high school in 1965, Ed proudly volunteered and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He soon found himself serving during the Vietnam War with both the 1st and 2nd Marine Divisions.

Ed had a love of history from an early age, and this fostered his passion for creating historical war dioramas. He found great success and renown making these dioramas, many finding their way to private collections and institutions, including West Point and the U.S. Naval War College.

Ed will be remembered for his charming personality, quick wit and genuine laughter, and whoopie pies.

He is survived by his wife, Meg Puckett; three daughters, Kristene Peterson, Laura Verheyen, and Keri Greenya; step-son, Shawn Puckett; as well as five grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

