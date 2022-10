A memorial gathering for Edward “Ed” Strausberg, who passed away on Nov. 2, 2021, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post #42 in Damariscotta. Ed loved telling stories, so please come prepared to share one of your favorite stories of him if you are willing.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta.

