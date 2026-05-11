Edward F. Gove Jr. peacefully departed this world on April 13, 2026, at the age of 87, after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born on May 19, 1938 in Boston, Mass., Ed was a cherished son of the late Edward F. Gove Sr. and Mary Gove. His life was a testament to the values of dedication, service, and love for family and community.

Ed’s journey began in the bustling city of Boston, where he developed a passion for engineering and an unyielding desire to understand the mechanics of the world around him. This passion led him to serve his country with honor in the U.S. Army from 1958-1962, during which he was stationed in Korea. His time in the military forged his character, imbuing him with a sense of responsibility and a steadfast work ethic that would define his career.

After his service, Ed embarked on a long and fulfilling career at Polaroid Corp. in Waltham, Mass., where he worked as a Facilities Construction Engineer. His innovative spirit and meticulous attention to detail left an indelible mark on the company’s infrastructure. Upon retiring from Polaroid, Ed continued to lend his expertise as a construction engineer for Harvard Medical, where he contributed significantly to numerous projects, earning the respect and admiration of colleagues and peers alike.

Ed’s life was not solely defined by his professional achievements. In 1991, he found love anew and married the love of his life, Gay Marko, on March 22. Together, they built a life filled with laughter, adventure, and unwavering support for their blended family.

Ed was a man of many interests and talents. His love for Porsches was legendary; he spent countless hours collecting and restoring them to their former glory. His passion extended to the racing circuits, where he served as the crew chief for Steve Lewis, fostering a community of friends who shared his enthusiasm for the speed and elegance of the sport. His knack for fixing anything was renowned among family and friends, who often joked that if you asked Ed what time it was, he would tell you how to build a watch.

Beyond his hobbies, Ed was involved in his community, serving on the Northborough, Mass. Planning Board, where he worked tirelessly to ensure the town’s growth and development were in harmony and the needs of his residents.

Ed’s greatest pride and joy were his family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Gay Gove; his devoted son, Scott Gove and his wife, Christine; and his daughter-in-law, Terry Gove; and his niece, Karen Bodio and her husband, Phil.

His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren, Christopher Gove and his partner, Jyllian York, Baker Gove and his wife, Haley, Teddy Gove, and Meaghan Yordy; and great-grandchildren, Jenyvieve York, Nikolai Gove, Malakai Gove, Declan Yordy, and Beckett Yordy. His extended family includes his stepsons, Jeff Marko and his wife, Cindi, and Tim Marko and his wife, Nicole. Jeff was so instrumental in the final months of Ed’s life and the entire family appreciates him for his love and attention.

Ed was predeceased by his son, Edward J. Gove, affectionately known as “Ted,” whose memory he held dear to his heart.

Ed will be remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor, qualities that endeared him to everyone he met. His presence will be deeply missed, but his spirit will forever remain a guiding light for those who knew him.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all who have expressed their condolences and support during this difficult time. A memorial service to honor Ed’s life will be held in the near future, where family and friends will gather to celebrate the remarkable life he led.

Rest in peace, Dad. Your life was a blessing to all who knew you, and your memory will be cherished forever.

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