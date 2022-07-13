Edward Francis “Skook” Godden died peacefully at the Sussman Hospice House in Rockport on the evening of July 8, 2022, with his soul mate and best friend, Cheryl Dobbelsteyn by his side.

Ed was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Patricia “Peg” Gaze-Godden; his brother, Robert “Bob”; his sister, Elizabeth “Suze” Byrne; and brother-in-law, Jim Byrne.

Surviving Edward are his sons, David of Maryland, Robert “Bobby” (Mary) of Florida, and Jim (Michele) of Brazil; daughter, Beatrice “Biddy” Hamilton of North Carolina; sisters, Lynn of St. John’s, and Paula of Montreal; brother, Tom of Calgary; sister-in-law, Marg Godden; grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews of the Godden and Byrne families.

Edward Grew up in St. John’s, Newfoundland, and served in the Royal Canadian Air Force at age 18. He loved to share stories of his time in Chatham, NB. He had a strong work ethic and worked at many different jobs including a steel mill, parking lot sweeping and painting, and antique furniture restoration and reproduction. One of his favorite jobs was at Kings Landing, NB where he worked several summers as a gardener and itinerant furniture repair man. He loved all the farm animals who would go to him when he approached. Ed was a volunteer with NorthEast Rottweiler Rescue for many years and loved all the Rotties he adopted over a 30 year span.

In remembrance of Ed, donations may be made to any animal rescue organization. At Ed’s request, there will be no funeral services. Ed’s ashes will return to his beloved Newfoundland at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

