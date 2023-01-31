Edward “Fred” Thomas Kretschmer Jr., longtime Pioneertown, Calif. and Pemaquid resident, 68, passed away Dec. 26, 2022.

Fred was born in Inglewood, Calif. He and his wife of 45 years, Jo Anne, have resided in Pioneertown since 1984 where he worked as a carpenter. Among other things, he enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, shooting, cruising and playing Santa Claus.

Fred also summer in Pemaquid with his wife, Jo Anne. A good many of us were quick to befriend Fred due to his warm, calm, and addictive personality. He so loved this area. We will sorely miss Fredy especially at the “office” in Round Pond where he frequented often and held court and captivated us all with his true “Santa” personality. Yes, that is his real beard. Love you Fred!

Fred was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mary Ann; and his eldest sister, Gayle Holler.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne; his two sons, Darryl and Matthew; along with six grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Terry Deichman and Laurie Bongiorno.

Services were held on Jan. 14 at The Sound Stage on Mane Street in Pioneertown, Calif.

