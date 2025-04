A memorial service will be held for Edward C. Gagnon, who passed away on March 20, 2025, at the Friendship United Methodist Church, 24 Main St. in Friendship, on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Gagnon family, visit Ed’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

