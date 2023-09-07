Edward J. King went way too soon, passing on Feb. 23, 2023, but always fought his health battles to the fullest. He endured many years of declining health and complications.

Predeceased by his parents, Edward J. King Sr. and June A. King, of Rockland.

Born on Dec. 19, 1947, Ed was one of three siblings: Katherine Hill, Kathleen Vigue, and Karen Coffin.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carlene S. Oxton; he was a proud father of Jolene Ann Patterson (husband Chad) and Nadean Crossley (fiance Dennis Burr); five grandsons, Seth, Garret, and Connor Patterson, and Nathan and Kevin Crossley. He leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and all his special hunting buddies. He loved the era and gatherings of all.

He graduated from Rockland High in 1965. After recovering from a car accident the same year, Edward went on to study at the University of Maine, getting a degree in engineering and working for the State of Maine Department of Transportation for 30 years. During that time, he also became a master electrician. Always working, owning his own business “King’s Electrical,” and helping out with many colleagues and several companies after retirement.

An avid hunter, golfer, and enjoyed boating in Maine and Florida, along with fishing.

Once retired, he and his wife retired to Englewood and Port Charlotte, Fla., along with their summer home on Damariscotta Lake in Jefferson.

There will be a private graveside service for family and friends at Sawyer Cemetery, in Warren, at family’s convenience.

In Edward’s memory, a memorial donation can be made to a local hospice center.

