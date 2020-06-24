Edward James O’Donoghue II, 76, of Jefferson, formerly of Bridgewater, Mass., passed away on June 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lowell on Sept. 1, 1943, the only son of seven children of the late Edward J. and Ursula O’Donoghue, he grew up in Newton.

After nine years of parochial education and three years of public school, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education at Boston State College (1968). An accomplished athlete and football player, he was the first NCAA All-American at Boston State (hammer throw, 1967).

His lifetime commitment to education and sports included obtaining a master’s degree in educational administration with distinction at Boston College (1984) and winning second place as a Massachusetts powerlifting champion (bench press, 400 pounds) at age 38.

His dedication to education included teaching at West Bridgewater Junior-Senior High School, teaching at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, and serving as assistant headmaster and headmaster at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School. He then served as the first superintendent of the Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District (1989-1999), followed by appointment as interim superintendent of the Frontier Regional School District and Union 38 (2000-2001).

He was dedicated to educational initiatives and community, serving on state and regional superintendent associations and on the Board of Directors of Bridgewater Cooperative Bank. Early in his career, he was a special police officer and coached football and track.

Beloved husband of Marsha (Bowen); devoted father of Diana and E.J. O’Donoghue; father-in-law of Sheryl (Szeflinski); and grandfather of Elizabeth, Taylor, and Téa. He is also survived by sisters Ann Stackpole, Tricia and Maura O’Donoghue; cousins, Ted and Mary Ann O’Connell; as well as his much-loved brothers and sisters-in-law; and many dear nieces and nephews.

A public visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Monday, June 29 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required and social distancing is asked to be observed. Limited numbers are allowed in the building at a time, so please be prepared to wait outside until space opens up, and out of respect for everyone who would like to attend, we ask that you please limit your time inside. A private funeral mass and burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick Church in Newcastle.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: St. Joseph Church, c/o Father Paul, 133 Middle St., Farmington, ME 04938; or to St. Patrick Church, c/o Ann Carlton, P.O. Box 598, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

