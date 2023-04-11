Edward M. Chickering Sr., 89, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of April 6, 2023, at Windward Gardens in Camden, after a period of declining health, with his loving wife and family by his side. Born in Bristol on May 3, 1933, he was the son of Clarence and Mabel (Chapman) Chickering.

Edward grew up in Bristol, where he attended local schools and graduated from Bristol High School in 1951. After graduation, he fished for a couple of years before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1953. While in the Army, he served during the Korean War as an intelligence and operations specialist at Ft. Benning in Georgia. After his honorable discharge in 1955, he continued his service as a member of the U.S. Army Reserves for several years. Upon returning to Maine, he met the love of his life, Christine Miller, and they were married in October of 1957.

He went on to work many different jobs throughout the years. He worked on a farm, dug clams, and later worked in the woods cutting trees. He also drove trucks for several local construction companies, but more than anything, he enjoyed the excavation and earthwork side of things.

Edward loved music, singing, movies, gardening, playing cards, holidays, being outdoors, and took part in many outdoor activities. Whether it was his bluetick hound dog, hunting, fishing, camping, or cooking, he was often found outdoors in nature. He built birdfeeders and loved to watch and feed the birds in his yard.

Very social, he loved meeting and being around people, and was often found at local dances and parties. Together with Christine, his wife of over 65 years, they raised six children and ran a small farm with chickens, cows, pigs, and ducks. The couple loved to travel in their motor home together, and spent a lot of time on the roads in northern Maine and parts of Canada.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Mary McDonald, Eva Chickering, Donna Anderson, and Virginia Bracket; as well as a sister-in-law, Sharon Chickering.

He is survived by his wife, Christine, of Bristol; six children, Edward Chickering Jr. and his companion, Sandra Ripley, of Bremen, Adam Chickering and his wife, Dawn, of Waldoboro, Eugene Chickering and his wife, Annette, of Lisbon Falls, Karen Cummings and her husband, Bruce, of Walpole, Lisa Genthner and her husband, Gary, of Bristol, and Teresa Capen and her husband, Marvin, of Bristol; three siblings, Clarence Chickering and his wife, Patty, of Massachusetts, Wayne Chickering, of Round Pond, and Faye Cunningham and her husband, Alex, of Bristol; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and great-great-great-grandchildren; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edward’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

