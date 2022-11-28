Edward M. Skillin, of Phippsburg, died suddenly at home Nov. 18, 2022 with his love Doris Stewart right there with him as she had been for the last four years. Ed was born in Phippsburg July 28, 1940 to Thelma and Maurice Skillin. He graduated from Morse High School in 1958.

Ed married Patricia Murphy on Dec. 1, 1956 and they were together 63 years until her passing in January 2018. They had three daughters.

Ed worked for Reed & Reed, then BIW at night while cutting wood and trucking it during the day. He bought his first brand new tractor trailer in 1971 and had to haul oil as well as wood to pay for it. Ed bought and sold wood for years. He had rentals and a trailer park in Phippsburg. He got into construction then septic pumping which he did until April of this year when he finally retired due to his declining health.

Ed had cattle on the homestead until July of this year. He loved farming as a hobby. He and Pat traveled when they could to see friends and family.

Ed was a longtime member of the Exchange Club, The Elks Club, and Phippsburg Sportsman’s Club.

Ed was predeceased by both his parents; and his brother, Breese Skillin.

Ed is survived by daughters, Tina Crockett and husband, David, of Nobleboro, Mary Ordway, of Phippsburg, and Ronda Letourneau and husband, Steve, of Phippsburg; his sister, Gail Read and husband, Reggie, of Phippsburg; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Phippsburg Sportsman’s Club.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit desmondfuneralhomes.com.

