Edward passed away peacefully with family by his side on Jan. 11, 2024. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Aug. 3, 1934. After high school, he joined the Air Force and served from 1951-1956.

He was honorably discharged in San Francisco and lived there for several years.

Eventually he made his way back east and settled in western Massachusetts where he attended the University of Massachusetts. He met and married his wife, Yvette; they settled in Northampton and raised their family.

Edward spent many years in Northampton coaching youth sports.

A friend to all with a smile and a kind word to all.

He loved history, was an avid reader with a small pile of books always surrounding his chair.

Edward was predeceased by his son, Ian Edward Torres.

He leaves behind his daughter, Sylvia Torres; his wife, Yvette Torres; daughter-in-law, Sandra Zambrana; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to local youth sport leagues or your local library.

