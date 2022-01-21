Advanced Search
Edwin Clifford ‘Cliff’ Hatch July 20, 1960 - Jan. 9, 2022

Edwin Clifford “Cliff” Hatch, 61, passed away while working in Japan, on Jan. 9, 2022. Born on July 20, 1960, he was the son of Gary Hatch and Poppy Truchon.

A memorial service for Cliff will be held locally in the summer.

A full obituary, and service details, will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Local arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

