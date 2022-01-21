Edwin Clifford “Cliff” Hatch, 61, passed away while working in Japan, on Jan. 9, 2022. Born on July 20, 1960, he was the son of Gary Hatch and Poppy Truchon.

A memorial service for Cliff will be held locally in the summer.

A full obituary, and service details, will be published in a future edition of The Lincoln County News.

Local arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

