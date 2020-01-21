Edwin Dexter, age 95, passed away peacefully on the evening of Jan. 19, 2020 at his home in Waldoboro.

Edwin was born on Oct. 7, 1924 in West Haven, Conn. to the late Joseph H. Dexter and Frances (Tupper) Dexter of Brooklyn, Nova Scotia. He grew up in Leonia, N.J. attending local schools. After graduating high school he attended Bucknell University before enlisting in the 8th Army Air Corps as a navigator. He was a 1st Lieutenant flying in 31 documented combat missions, and amassing 225 combat hours of flying. Eleven missions as a group leader and nine missions as a squadron leader. He was awarded various accommodations for his service, including the Distinguished Flying Cross.

After his Tour of Duty, he returned to the states where he met and married Oma Opal Reed. After graduating from Bucknell University, with a degree in mechanical engineering, he went on to work for G.E. in Schenectady, N.Y. The company only took three engineers from Bucknell that year and Edwin was their top choice. After his time with GE he then moved onto Bowles Engineering in Silver Spring, Md.

In 1970 after he and Opal took a trip to Maine, they bought a farm in South Brooksville. He continued as a consultant with Bowles and other businesses in New England. He was a professor at Maine Maritime and the University of Southern Maine in Portland teaching engineering courses. He and Opal then moved to Ida, Ark. where he became a farmer fulltime and raised both chickens and cattle. He was a top grower for the Townsend Chicken firm and had many people wondering what this “Yankee” boy was doing to garner such success. He eventually retired to Waldoboro.

When Edwin was in his 70s he reobtained his pilot license and built a plane. Because of his family connection to shipbuilding and the sea, he built and restored various wooden boats over his lifetime. He loved to spend time reading, gardening and travelling, most recently making many trips back to his beloved Nova Scotia. He always taught his family the importance of a firm handshake and direct eye contact.

He is predeceased by his wife, Opal Dexter; step-mother, Carol Dexter; and brother, Robert G. Dexter.

Edwin is survived by his daughter, Frances Clark and her husband Robert; adopted daughter, Betty Ann; grandchildren, Eric Clark, Andrew Clark, and Crystal Campbell; great-grandchildren, Devyn, Kolton and Ryder Campbell, and Zoe Spencer-Clark; as well as several nieces, nephews, and their families.

There will be a time of visitation on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2-4 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, with military honors.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

