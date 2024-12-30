Eileen “Lee” Catherine (Caissie) Campbell, age 92, of Palestine, Texas and Dresden, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Palestine with her son by her side. She was born in Waltham, Mass. on Nov. 14, 1932.

Eileen is the daughter of Joseph E. Caissie and Arlene McAvoy. Being around family and friends was very important to her. After 60 years Eileen was reunited with her sister. She enjoyed spending time with her sister and her husband, Jerry. She had hope of being resurrected to a paradise earth with no pain or sorrow. She was a mother of two children, Arthur and Carol, who she loved dearly. Eileen loved sharing her faith so much so she learned sign language to share it with the hearing impaired and loved sharing the resurrection hope with them. Falling asleep only to wake in the future to see her family, and once she knows who have fallen asleep in death.

“And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away.” – Revelation 21:4

She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Arthur Wainwright Campbell Sr.; brother, Joseph Caissie; sister, Caroline Long; and her dearly loved stepmother, Louis. She is survived by her son, Arthur “Bub” Wainwright Campbell Jr.; daughter, Carol Louis; brother, John Joseph Caissie; grandchildren, Rebecka Lee Campbell, Arthur Wainwright Campbell III, Candice Lynn Lord, and Carrie Troup; great-grandchildren, Zae Ray Campbell, Celeste Truman, Abby Buck, Lilly Buck, Violet Desrosier, and Summer Troup.

Because everyone is so far away a date will be set for a gathering sometime in the future. Being that mom will be cremated it will be a private affair. Cremation services for Eileen are in care of Herrington/Land of Memory Funeral Home and Crematory.

