Eileen Cecilia (Kearney) Hickey passed away in her home on May 10, 2022 at the age of 88. She was born on Nov. 25, 1933 in Cresson, Pa. to Olive McConnell and John Kearney.

She had two siblings: Michael Patrick and Bernice Mary Yahner. After graduating from Ebensburg High School, Eileen moved to Washington, D.C. to attend secretarial school. She worked at the Pentagon and the Office of Naval Research, where she met Albert Edmund Hickey Jr.

In 1955, Eileen moved from Washington to Manhattan to work at Revlon and attend night school at Columbia University. Eileen and Albert married in 1958, and moved to West Newbury, Mass. where Eileen enjoyed horseback riding and raising their four children: Barbara, Stephen, Elizabeth, and Katherine. After their divorce in 1969, Eileen continued to work as a secretary, most notably at Towle Silver Manufacturers in Newburyport and Fidelity Investment Bank in Boston.

Eileen later retired to Waldoboro where she preferred the quiet, simple lifestyle with her loyal German Shepherd, Maggie. She took pleasure in treasure hunting for old furniture and other original pieces, sewing quilts by hand from upcycled fabrics, and braiding rugs from wool skirts. Eileen was young at heart and determined in spirit.

Eileen is survived by her children, Stephen, Elizabeth, and Katherine; and six grandchildren.

There will be no services.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

