Eileen Diann Brewer Barter, born Feb. 9, 1954, in Trenton, N.J. to Edwin and Lorraine Brewer, passed away peacefully with her loving husband and children by her side on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor.

Eileen grew up in Trenton, N.J. and moved to Boothbay when she was 14 years old where she met the love of her life Ernie. Family loved visiting with Eileen and listening to her many stories. One of the greatest stories ever told by her was the love story of her and Ernie. “I saw him at the bowling alley, looked at my cousin and said, ‘I’m going to marry that man,’” and on Feb. 28, 1970, she did.

Eileen worked at several different places in the Boothbay region throughout her life as a chambermaid, receptionist, and bookkeeper. Some of her passions were dancing, writing, crocheting and other handicrafts. She used her talents in crafts to create her own business at one point called “Eileen’s Creations.” Later she enjoyed teaching and passing along her gift of crafts onto her beloved grandchildren.

Eileen is predeceased by her parents; sisters, Gloria Larkin, and Bernadette Osgood; and her son, Cory Barter. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Barter; son, Brian and Jeannie Barter, of Walpole, and son Brent and Elizabeth Barter, of Whitefield; daughter, Michele and fiance Nicholas Ripley, of East Boothbay; brother, Edwin and Jackie Brewer; sister, Loriann and Stanley Barter; and brother, David and Cheri Brewer.

One of her greatest joys in life was the special time she spent with her nine grandchildren, Cody, Courtney, Stephen, Colin, Cole, Allyson, Madeleine, Isabelle, and Gabriel; and step-grandchildren, Travis, Courtney and Kasie; as well as her nine great-grandchildren.

There will be a time of visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Hall’s of Boothbay. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Hall’s of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay. The committal will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Boothbay.

Donations in Eileen’s name may be made to The Sisters of the Precious Blood, 4000 Denlinger Road, Dayton, OH 45426.

Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Eileen, or to share a story or picture, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

