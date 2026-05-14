Eileen Dyer Lowell, of Bowdoinham, passed away on the going tide, on May 12, 2026.

The daughter of Russell and Tressa York Dyer, of South Freeport, she attended Freeport schools and graduated from the University of Maine. She had a variety of occupations, including packing sardines, teaching at Freeport Junior High School, and retiring from L.L. Bean after 25 years of service. She had many hobbies: jigsaw puzzles, Wordle, gardening, and quilting. She was very talented in the kitchen, and her cooking could put Martha Stewart to shame. Eileen enjoyed many summers at the family camp on Medomak River in Waldoboro.

Eileen is survived by her husband, John; her daughters, Hannah, Jenny, and Eliza; and six precious grandchildren.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. Instead, you may wish to bake (or buy) a strawberry rhubarb pie — or your favorite baked good — to share and enjoy with loved ones in her memory. She will be missed.

Arrangements and guidance are under the direction of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 12 Federal St. in Brunswick. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Stetson’s Funeral Home website stetsonfuneralhome.com.

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