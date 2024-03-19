Eileen Kleinkopf passed away on March 3, 2024, in Peabody, Mass., at the age of 87. She was born in New York on June 4, 1936. Eileen was a treasured wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend. She was known as an extrovert, feminist, networker, activist, team member, volunteer, and friend. She loved to help others. Eileen was an advocate for mental health.

Eileen had a diverse career, working in phlebotomy, as a preschool teacher assistant, matchmaker assistant, and hospital administrative assistant. Her dedication and hard work left a lasting impact on those around her.

In her free time, Eileen was a folk dancer, consciousness-raising host, hospice volunteer, and a lover of classical music and the arts. She found joy in these hobbies and shared her passions with others.

Eileen lived in Brunswick from 2005 until 2019. She moved to Maine to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

Eileen is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law: Alissa and Jim Sandler, Erica Kleinkopf and David Norman, and Karen Kleinkopf and Tim Goltz. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Katy and Matthew Sandler (Morgan), Julia and Lucy Norman, Emma, Lily and Clara Goltz.

Eileen was preceded in death by her spouse of 54 years, Lewis Kleinkopf; her parents, Hyman and Mania Katz; and her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Howard Biegel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) at namimaine.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) at jdrf.org. Eileen’s memory will live on through the support of these causes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

