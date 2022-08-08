Eileen M. Del Monte, of Jefferson, passed into the loving arms of her God on Friday, July 1, 2022 at the age of 76. She was born in the Bronx, N.Y. to Maureen (Duff) Del Monte and Anthony Del Monte. She became an RN and dedicated over 40 years of her life to nursing, eventually retiring from the Togus VA medical center in Augusta.

Eileen loved the ocean and often found beaches and rocky coastlines to enjoy. She had a passion for life and adventure, traveling the world and camping across the U.S. — first in a tent and later, with husband Pete, in the motor home they affectionately named “Joy.”

In 1998, Eileen met the love of her life, Pedro “Pete” Noa, through mutual friends, and they married in 2002. Together, they designed and helped build their dream home in Jefferson, where they shared a life of music, gardening, photography, and especially traveling. Over the years, they traveled the world, and “Joy” once carried them around the U.S. on a four-month tour.

Pete and Eileen were active members of St. Denis Catholic Church in Whitefield, and Eileen cherished her role as a Eucharistic minister there. She was a woman of faith who shared freely, laughed often, and loved deeply. Those who knew her will always remember the fresh flowers she wore in her hair, even when camping!

Eileen was a genuinely caring person, a loving and loyal friend, and she knew how to have fun. Her laugh was hearty and infectious, an expression of the joy she had about her. This spark will be missed by all who enjoyed and treasured her as family or friend.

Preceded in death by her beloved, Pete, Eileen is survived by her children, Carla and Corey; her brother, Denis; sisters, Michele, Mary, Peggy, Patty, and Kathleen; her best friend, Lynn; her St. Denis family; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at St. Denis Church, Grand Army Road, Whitefield. A luncheon reception will follow at The Fusion of Windsor, 243 Ridge Road (Route 32), Windsor.

Friends are invited to share fond memories and expressions of caring at obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/10817407.

