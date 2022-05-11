Eileen Mary Harvey, 69, of Damariscotta, passed away at home on the morning of May 10, 2022. She was born in 1952 in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. She immigrated to the United States in 1955.

Eileen did her nurses training in England, University of Greenwich, graduating in 1978. She met the love of her life, by accident, in 1977. They married in 1979 and enjoyed 43 years of wedded bliss. In 1982 she moved permanently to the United States with her husband and small child. Eileen had two more children in Ohio.

She dedicated her life to helping others as an RN at Miles Memorial Hospital. Her knowledge and sense of humor was legendary among those lucky enough to work with her. Eileen had a deep love of music and art. She enjoyed trying many instruments and had an extensive collection of music, spanning all genres and ages. Her love of her Sweet Baby Jesus, and faith in God above, provided guidance and peace in even the worst of times.

Eileen traveled the world carrying her zest for life and learning with her. She made friends wherever she went, and could tell stories for hours about the adventures, and misadventures, she had had.

Eileen was predeceased by her mother, Anne T. Hyland; father, John Hyland; and brother, Paul Hyland.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Bill, of Damariscotta; daughter, Corinne and partner, Ben, of Wiscasset; son, Trevor and wife, Nikki, of Massachusetts; daughter, Sinead and husband, Billy, of Massachusetts; granddaughter, Kylee; sister, Moira and husband, Alan, of England; and of course her precious Rosie the Bernese. And now, as she would say, this magnificent lady is “Dunrovin.”

A viewing, and time to visit with her family, will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Friday, May 13 at St. Patrick Church in Newcastle.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

