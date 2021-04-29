Eileen Mary Turner, 64, of Washington, passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in Portland after a long illness. Born Feb. 16, 1957, in Augusta, Eileen was the daughter of Clifford W. and Alice M. Colfer of Hallowell. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Patrick and Clifford and a sister-in-law, Susan. Surviving siblings include brothers, Joseph Colfer and wife Cindy of Chelsea, William Colfer and wife Katherine of Manchester, and Kevin Colfer and wife Bonnie of West Gardiner; her sisters, Margaret Bailey and husband Peter of Hallowell, and Kathleen Colfer of Chelsea; and a sister-in-law, Susan Colfer of Bingham.

Eileen was a 1975 graduate of Hall-Dale High School and a 1977 graduate of Thomas College. Eileen was employed by International Paper Company and later in the banking industry for MBNA Corporation and Bank of America. She was very dedicated to her profession and was highly regarded by everyone she worked with. After her retirement, she took great interest in politics and was always ready and willing to discuss the events and issues of our time, and was fearless and unwavering in her beliefs. In her later years, Eileen enjoyed watching Urban Explorers as she loved watching people uncover amazing history in the most random of places.

Eileen was a kind, loving and free-hearted person who enjoyed people and gave generously of her time and talents to her friends and family. She was entirely devoted to her family and her faith. She was an especially proud grandmother and her two grandchildren gave her tremendous joy and pride. She was a loyal friend, a great listener with a remarkable sense of humor, and expressed great joy and wonder at the natural world and animals.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, David Turner; daughters, Abbey and Molly Turner; her grandchildren, Alice and Max; her best friend, Tina Reny; as well as all who knew her.

Burial will be at a later date and will be private.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

