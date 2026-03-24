Eino Edward Leinonen passed away peacefully at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation & Long Term Care – Glenridge on March 16, 2026.

Eino was born on April 21, 1939 in Weymouth, Mass. As a young boy, his family moved to Waldoboro. He graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1957. He went on to study civil engineering at the University of Maine at Orono and graduated in 1961.

He married the love of his life, Janet Yudowitch, in 1962. The two made their home in Augusta where he began his lifelong career at the Department of Transportation and where they raised three children, William, Sandra, and Mary.

Eino, affectionately known by his family as “Butchie,” had many passions. He served faithfully as a financial secretary, a Luther League Leader, and an usher at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Upon retiring, he and Janet were active members of Water of Life Lutheran Church in Damariscotta.

Eino was also a huge sports enthusiast. He enjoyed hunting at the family farm in Waldoboro, watching whatever sport was in season on TV, playing softball in the church league, and even shooting hoops at Williams Park. He liked to think his “famous” hook shot resembled Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s!

When he wasn’t playing or watching sports, he might be found betting on them! It was not uncommon to overhear him on the phone “putting $20 on the under”! He won the Kennebec Journal’s weekly NFL football pool so much that he was banned from participation in it! And fun fact: Eino attended the Windsor Fair harness races every single day they ran for 50 years straight! He was so adept in picking the winning horses that he was asked to craft the tip sheets (which he dubbed “Hoss Poop”) for many of those years!

Eino and Janet also enjoyed traveling with their best friends, Court and Gail Perry and Abbott and Joleen Knowles, to the Caribbean each year when they were able. And each spring, they would road trip down to North Carolina to visit with their grandchildren.

Eino had a hilarious sense of humor. His quick wit and inappropriate jokes could bring levity and laughter to any room! His joyful heart will truly be missed.

Eino was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet; parents, Eino and Lydia; his brothers, Lenni (and wife, Ella) and William (and wife, Jean).

He is survived by his son, William Leinonen and his wife, Ginger Gallin, of Waldoboro; his daughter, Sandra Leinonen-Dunn, of Chelsea; his daughter, Mary Leinonen, of Kinston, N.C.; and his grandchildren: India Rivers, of Moncks Corner, S.C. and her daughters, Lundyn and Adysen; Derek Rivers and his wife, Lauren, of Houston, Texas and their children, Luke, Bo, and Zoe; Lydia Rivers, of Kinston, N.C. ; Alena Rivers, of Kinston, N.C. and his godson, Garrett Joslyn, of Whitefield.

The family would like to express our deep gratitude for all the love and support we’ve received at this time. We are looking forward to a celebration of life for Eino this summer at the Leinonen Farm (date TBD).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind (guidingeyes.org), a charity Eino devotedly supported in honor of his best friend.

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