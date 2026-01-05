Elaine Jean Johnson Upham, 76, passed away peacefully on Dec. 22, 2025, at her home where she wanted to be, watching the sunrises and her many bluebirds, cardinals, and other songbirds at her window feeder.

Elaine was born on Dec. 23, 1948 in Camden to Walter James Johnson and Barbara Grinnell Johnson. She grew up on the Genthner Road in West Waldoboro with her brother, Dana. Graduating from Waldoboro High School in 1966, she went on to attend Augusta Business School, working at Augusta Savings Bank, and Maine Department of Child Welfare.

In the early 1970s, Elaine moved to Windsor on the Maxcy’s Mill Road with her husband, Bob, and her son, David. She opened a home-based day care for several years until she started work at the South China Post Office, working two hours a week. She later transferred to the Windsor Post Office as a clerk. In November 1985 she became postmaster, serving over 30 years. During that time, she became an on-call firefighter for the Windsor Fire Department. She also worked for RSU 12 for many years as a substitute teacher and as a contract driver for many students whom she loved and mothered dearly. She and Bob both retired for good when COVID hit.

In her spare time Elaine enjoyed doing family genealogy. She was very crafty and enjoyed making homemade cards. Elaine loved spending time in special places such as Moosehead Lake and a special cottage on the ocean in Chamberlain, watching the lobster boats go by. She was also an excellent cook, with her family looking forward to her peanut butter fudge, special cookies, and teriyaki chicken wings. Special times were had at the Grinnell Family Reunion every year on the Fourth of July, and many memories were made around her swimming pool with her family over the years, and on her moose hunt in Moosehead. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Elaine is predeceased by her parents, Walter and Barbara Johnson, of Waldoboro; her in-laws, Raymond Sr. and Elizabeth Upham, of Thomaston; and brothers-in-law, Fred and Arnold Upham.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Upham, of Windsor; her son, David and his wife, Colleen, of Windsor; and grandchild, Kira Dominique; brother, Dana Johnson and his wife, Annette, and their family of Waldoboro and Nobleboro; brothers-in-law, Raymond Upham, of Rockland, and Gary Upham, of Thomaston; sisters-in-law, Pat Demmons, of Camden, Paula Upham, and Nancy Upham, both of Rockland; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a food bank of your choice.

Elaine’s family will remember her life privately at a later date.

