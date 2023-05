A graveside service for Elaine Merrill Grover, 84, who passed away on March 18, 2023, will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St. in Bath.

