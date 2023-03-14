Eldon “Don” Clark Hunt Jr. passed away on the morning of March 11, 2023, at his home in Newcastle. Born in Damariscotta on Valentine’s Day in 1949, he was the fourth of five sons born to Eldon C. Hunt and Ethyl Beryl Hodgkins Hunt.

He grew up on the family farm, attended local schools, and graduated from Lincoln Academy as a varsity athlete in 1967. He attended the University of Southern Maine at Gorham, class of 1972, where he was a member of Phi Mu Delta and played on the college’s baseball team.

Following his graduation in August of 1972, he married his wife of 50 years, Christine Kirkland, and together they raised their three daughters. He worked for the family lumber business, Hunt Brothers Lumber, and later started his own business, Don Hunt Inc.

Don, also known as “Junior” by those close to him, enjoyed hunting with the “Hunt Rangers” and friends. He enjoyed activities on Damariscotta Lake throughout his lifetime. Don was an active participant in the local men’s softball league, playing the position of catcher for The Locker Room and Wright’s Store. He later coached his children’s softball teams, The Coastal Raiders and The Naturals.

Don was an active member of the community, serving as the Newcastle road commissioner, and also served on other committees such as the Newcastle Comprehensive Planning Team.

An incredibly hardworking man, Don always made himself available to those who needed him. He took the greatest joy in his grandchildren, and would often be found at all of their activities.

Besides his parents, Don was predeceased by his brothers, Forrest and Raymond Hunt.

He is survived by his wife, Christine K. Hunt; his daughters, Laura Hunt Houghton and her husband, Luke Houghton, Kendra Hunt, and Nicole “Nicky” Hunt; five grandchildren, Grace, Lucas, and Lexie Houghton, Summer Olson, and Gwendolyn “Gwen” Reardon; brothers, Norman and Wilder Hunt; as well as many very special nieces and nephews.

He is remembered fondly as a devoted and loving father, “dad,” grandfather, “grandpa,” and husband.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at a service for Don at the Bunker Hill Church in Jefferson at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don’s memory may be made to Eagles Basketball, 83 Cramer Road, Nobleboro, ME 04555.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

