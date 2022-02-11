Eleanor “Ellee” Lee Simons, of Waldoboro and Florida, died Feb. 5, 2022 from compilations of cancer and COVID-19. It wasn’t a long period for her illness and very sudden.

Ellee devoted her life to helping her family, friends, and community. She treated everyone she met with warmth, respect, generosity and compassion. Her career was a housing specialist in affordable housing in Newark, N.J.; Philadelphia, Pa.; and Wiscasset. She also helped her husband, Beury, when he was island superintendent on Squirrel Island for four years.

She was a lifelong advocate for civil rights, including being Philadelphia’s press secretary for Martin Luther King Jr.

Wherever she lived, she was active in their church and spent many years helping run the food pantry in Waldoboro.

She took a great interest in the lives of all her extended family’s children as well as enjoying many years working at Camp Dark Waters in New Jersey.

She made the world a better place wherever she was with her dedication and beautiful spirit.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Beury Simons; brother, Ted Spaeth; and sister, Suzanne Marinell; and five stepchildren, Derek Simons, Charles Simons Jr., James Simons, Linda Camerino, and Alan Simons.

