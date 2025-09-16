Eleanor Foster Durgan, of Waldoboro, beloved mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on Sept. 13, 2025 at the age of 77.

She was born in North Conway, N.H. to Norman W. and Myrtle Bryant Foster. Eleanor graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1966 and trained at Golden’s Beauty School in Portland.

She began her hairstyling career in Boothbay Harbor, later working at Mr. Louie’s Beauty Corral in Damariscotta for 18 years. Eventually, together with her partner, they opened Eleanor and Anita’s Salon, which they ran for 32 years, creating not just a business, but a close-knit community. After closing the salon, she was warmly welcomed at Mia’s Shear Perfection, continuing to do what she loved until this past August.

For Eleanor, hairstyling was never just about appearances, it was about people. Over nearly six decades, she became a trusted presence in the lives of her clients, many of whom became dear friends and like family. She listened, laughed, comforted, and celebrated alongside them, always grateful to be part of their lives.

Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren, who called her “Mema.” She never missed a chance to cheer them on, whether in the bleachers or on the sidelines at Medomak Valley High School or Maine Maritime Academy. Mema was a spirited presence, never shy with expressing her opinion.

Eleanor will be remembered for her tireless work ethic, sharp wit, and her gift for making people feel seen and valued. To know her was to know loyalty, warmth, and a spark of sass.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Nick) DePatsy, of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Nicholas Depatsy, of Falmouth, and Gabby DePatsy, of Portland; brothers, Harold (Patty), of Yucaipa, Calif., Henry (Holly), of Fryeburg, and John Foster, of Wolfeboro, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Gerald “Jerry” Foster and Maynard Foster.

Visiting hours will be held at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro on Friday, Sept. 26 from 2-4 p.m., with a story-sharing hour from 3-4 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share condolences with the Durgan family, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

