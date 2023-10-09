Eleanor Kucker Libby, 74 of Wall Township, N.J., passed away Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 at Jersey Shore Medical Center, Neptune, N.J.

Ellie was born in Trenton, N.J. to the late John and Hilda (nee Moran) Kucker, and had resided in Waldoboro for 30 years before moving to Wall Township, N.J. where she lived with her daughter and family for the past 17 years.

She was a graduate of the New York Art School in Manhattan, N.Y. and worked at MBNA in Camden.

Affectionately known as “Whoshe” by loved ones, Ellie is survived by her devoted children, Alec Libby, of High Point, N.C., Kristen and Rud Irausquin, of Wall Township, N.J., and Ross and Sheila Libby, of Waldoboro; five grandchildren, Alexandra, Isaac, Aaron, Ella, Hayden; and two sisters, Joan Baldwin and Marianne Davies. She was predeceased by her brother, John Kucker; and sister, Eileen Peluso.

In keeping with her wishes, all services and cremation are private under the direction of the O’Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township, N.J.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit obrienfuneralhome.com.

