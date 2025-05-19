Eleanor L.M.M. Mitchell, originally residing in Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her assisted living residence, Hodgdon Green in Damariscotta, on May 16, 2025 at the age of 103.

Eleanor was born and raised in Camden on May 11, 1922 to Arthur and Nellie Melvin. Eleanor attended local schools, graduating from Camden High School. Eleanor had two older brothers, Zenas Melvin and Leon Melvin.

Eleanor had started schooling to be a nurse, but decided it was not for her. During that time, she met her future husband, Clifton H. Miller, of Waldoboro, at a dance in Hope. When Clifton was stationed with the U.S. Army Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo., Eleanor joined him there and the couple was married in December 1943.

After Clifton was discharged, they came back to Maine, settled in Waldoboro, and built their home on Old Route 1. There over the next 25 years, they raised two children, daughter Linda A. Miller (Elwell) and son Gary W. Miller. Clifton also built a successful welding business and raised laying hens, with Eleanor assisting picking up and packing eggs. They also had large vegetable gardens, which Eleanor helped tend and then canned and froze the vegetables. She also made homemade relishes and pickles.

She loved to cook, especially anything chocolate, from homemade chocolate sugared donuts to whoopie pies to marshmallow fudge bars and much more.

Eleanor also took enormous pride in keeping a clean and neat home.

The family spent their leisure time boating, skiing, swimming, and enjoying cookouts and summer fireworks at their cottage on Damariscotta Lake. In the summer of 1967, they decided to sell the cottage to expand Clifton’s welding business, purchasing property on Manktown Road in Waldoboro.

Sadly, Clifton passed away suddenly in 1969 before achieving his dream. Eleanor sold the original home on Old Route 1 and relocated to their previously purchased property on Manktown Road in Waldoboro.

There, Eleanor reconnected with an old family friend and widower, Kenneth Mitchell, and were married in 1973. They relocated to other property owned by the Miller family on Old Route 1, just below their original homestead, and lived there for 20 years until Kenneth passed away from Alzheimer’s disease in 1992.

In 1993, she sold her property on Old Route 1, moving in with her daughter at the Manktown Road property, where she spent her time knitting mittens for the underprivileged, solving jigsaw puzzles, and board puzzles, which she also enjoyed doing with a family friend. She also enjoyed watching game shows. At least a couple days a week, Eleanor would drive to McDonalds, and get either breakfast or lunch, and then go on and visit various friends.

Eleanor cherished her visits with her son, Gary, in Newport, R.I., where he would spoil her. He took her out to eat and shared fun times with his numerous friends. He took her to visit the area mansions and rides along their beautiful shorelines. And on one visit, he even rented a convertible, driving her all around Newport, R.I.

At her daughter Linda’s home on Manktown Road, Eleanor loved her daily walks, which involved picking up bottles and cans. On occasion, she would even help with yard work. She looked forward to the annual summer family and friend cookouts, which included outdoor games and fireworks. In the winter months, Thanksgiving and Christmas were always full of festive family times.

Eleanor also got the opportunity to take several bus tours, enjoying different parts of the state and beyond.

But at the “young” age of 85, Eleanor was able to fulfill a lifelong dream trip to Hawaii, thanks to her daughter-in-law and mother and their best friend.

In 2017, at the age of 95, she moved from her daughter Linda’s on Manktown Road to Hodgdon Green in Damariscotta. There she enjoyed the company of both staff and fellow residents and participated in many activities until her passing.

Eleanor was predeceased by her first husband, Clifton H. Miller; and second husband, Kenneth Mitchell; parents, Arthur and Nellie Melvin; both brothers, Zenas Melvin and Leon Melvin and their spouses; along with several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Linda A. Elwell and partner, James Blake; son, Gary W. Miller and partner, Deborah Emery; grandson, Matthew J. Elwell and wife, Renee, and grandson, Mark A. Elwell and life partner, Daphnie Blackler; along with eight great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Our family would like to especially thank some very special friends, who were very close and attentive to our mother over the years, Marcia Robbins, Carol Sodergren, and Terry Murphy.

Eleanor had many family, friends, and acquaintances over the years, all too many to name.

Eleanor had a wonderful and fulfilling life and has been a great inspiration to all her family. We will all miss her and cherish the wonderful moments that we shared.

Visiting hours will be held at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro, on Thursday, May 22, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Hall Funeral Home on Friday, May 23, 2025 at 2 p.m. A burial will take place at a later date at Shuman Cemetery on Route 220 in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Mitchell family, please visit Eleanor’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

