Eleanor Mae Ferrier, 97, of Damariscotta, passed away at her home on the morning of March 9, 2020. Born in Passaic, N.J. on May 3, 1922, she was the daughter of Henry and Nellie (VanSoest) Birkhoff.

She moved to Wayne, N.J. while in kindergarten, and attended Preakness Grammar School and graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in 1940. While working as a secretary at John Royle in Paterson, N.J., she met Jim Ferrier and the couple had their first date on New Year’s Eve. They were married on June 15, 1946.

The couple built their first home in Pequannock, N.J., where she was a member of the Pequannock Reformed Church in Wayne, N.J. For 12 years, she worked as the secretary for the vice principal at Pequannock Township High School.

Eleanor loved music and was a natural on the piano. She was also a bird lover and avid gardener, and loved watching baseball, particularly her hometown team, the New York Yankees. She loved to play card games and she loved to laugh! She always said, “Laughter is the best medicine!” She was very involved with mentally challenged activities for her dear, sweet daughter, Ellen Jane.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Jim Ferrier in 2012; her daughter, Ellen Jane in 1995; her brother, Hank Birkhoff and his wife Lila; and a brother-in-law, Bob Noren.

She is survived by her son, James Ferrier and his wife Susan of Damariscotta; brother, Gene Birkhoff and his wife Joan of Hurst, Texas; sister-in-law, Florence Noren of Wyckoff, N.J.; five grandchildren, Jym and his wife Melissa, Michael, Kaitlyn, Andrew and his girlfriend Alana Eames, and Kelly Littlefield and her husband Nate; three great-grandchildren, Madeleine and James Ferrier, and Luke Littlefield; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Bentley.

A time of visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, also at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in the Brookland Cemetery in Waldoboro, in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Pequannock Reformed Church, 530 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Wayne, NJ 07470; or the Special Olympics, 1133 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20036-3604.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

