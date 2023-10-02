Eli “Lee” W. Chamberlain (aka Hobbit), 62, of Damariscotta, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. He was born on Nov. 20, 1960 to Albert Chamberlain and Joyce Holt Chamberlain in Brockton, Mass.

Lee was a hard worker and loving husband and father. He spent many years working in landscaping and odd jobs and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and in recent years he spent lots of time at his extended family’s land, which was lovingly named “Hobbit Hollow,” after him. While there, he enjoyed camping and four-wheeling. He was also a doting dad to his fur babies, most recently, Cookie.

He was predeceased by his father, Albert Chamberlain.

Lee is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cindy Chamberlain; his son, Dustin Chamberlain, of Kentucky; two stepsons, Brandon Achorn, of Nobleboro, and Gary Achorn, of Jefferson; and one grandson, Cayson Chamberlain, of Kentucky. He is also survived by his mother, Joyce, of Belfast; his brother, Donald Chamberlain, of Searsport; his sister, Gina Larrabee, of New Bedford, Mass.; several nieces and nephews; and his good friend, Gerard Baldacchino (aka Daddy Jerry).

At Lee’s request there will be no services, but he hopes you will all have a beer and think of him.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

