Elizabeth A. Bianchi, 39, died peacefully on Aug. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at the Sussman House in Rockport. Elizabeth was born Jan. 4, 1983 in Worcester, Mass. to Carlo P. Bianchi Jr. and Eileen Black Bianchi. Elizabeth grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Medomak Valley High School in the class of 2001. She graduated from the University of Maine with a B.A. in Physics.

She began her full-time teaching career in 2006 at Medomak Valley High School where she taught science. Elizabeth was well loved by her fellow colleagues and students. She was positive, loving, charitable and put her whole heart into everything she did. She was an avid photographer, loved spending time with her nephews, and a big Disney fan.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Edwin and Edna Black; and her father, Carlo Bianchi.

She is survived by her mother, Eileen Bianchi, of Waldoboro; Partner, Colin Sutch, of Warren; sister, Mary Bischoff and her husband, Dan, of Waldoboro; nephews, Michael and Bryan Bischoff, of Waldoboro; aunt and uncle, Mary and Ernie Black, of Marlborough, Mass.; aunt, Evelyn Waugh, of Rocky Point, N.C.; uncle, David Bianchi of Brick, N.J.; several other family and friends.

Friends are welcome to join the family for a time of visitation from 5- 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25 at the Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro. A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Ronald Dolloff Auditorium, Medomak Valley High School, 320 Manktown Road in Waldoboro followed by a reception in the school cafeteria. Elizabeth’s family encourages attendees to dress casually, and to bring memories to share during the celebration service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care, P.O. Box 828, Waterville, ME 04903; or Give Kids The World Village, 210 S. Bass Road, Kissimmee, FL 34746.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home in Waldoboro.

