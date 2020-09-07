Elizabeth Anne Vega, 64, of Coopers Mills, died peacefully at home on Aug. 24, 2020 surrounded by her family and dear friends. She lost her battle to cancer after many years of bravely fighting the disease.

Elizabeth was born on June 28, 1956 in New York City to Iris and Harry Vega who predeceased her. She is survived by her sons, Justin and Gardner Paetow; her two granddaughters, Emily and Alexandra Paetow; her brother, Gary Vega; her sister, Catherine Vega and brother-in-law Jay Cardinali; and her niece and six nephews. Elizabeth is also survived by people who loved and cared for her including her partner Harvey Smith; her unofficial daughter SueAnn Shiffer and her son Matthew; Beth Sidlow; Pat Stanek; and a multitude of extended family and friends.

Elizabeth graduated from Bogota High School and William Paterson University in New Jersey, with a concentration in music and education. She continued with those interests throughout her life by playing guitar, singing, and performing in community theater. She appeared in local productions of: Little Shop of Horrors, RENT, The Music Man, and Merry Christmas George Bailey. Her dad Harry attended a performance of The Music Man where he was fortunate to see his daughter Elizabeth and his great-granddaughter Emily together on stage. Elizabeth also expanded her artistic abilities through creating handcrafted jewelry and accessories in her own business, Vega Glassworks.

Elizabeth will be cremated and her ashes scattered according to her wishes. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of her life is

currently being planned for June 5, 2021. Those interested in participating should contact EVegaMemorial@gmail.com.

A fund has been established at

gofundme.com/f/elizabeth-vega-memorial-fund to help her family defray the costs of final arrangements and expenses. Any remaining funds will be donated to the local Waldo Theatre.

